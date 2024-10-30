Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lt. Col. Docter - University of Sioux Falls Cougars

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.24.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ricky Arnold 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Lt. Col. Docter sends a shout out to the USF Cougars.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024 13:12
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 941868
    VIRIN: 241024-F-ZC218-1008
    Filename: DOD_110653501
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Col. Docter - University of Sioux Falls Cougars, by SSgt Ricky Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NCAAFootball
    NCAACougars

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download