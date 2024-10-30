Chaplain (Maj.) Taylor sends a shout out to the Chicago Red Stars.
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2024 13:13
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|941867
|VIRIN:
|241024-F-ZC218-1007
|Filename:
|DOD_110653487
|Length:
|00:00:11
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Chicago Red Stars - Chaplain (Maj.) Taylor, by SSgt Ricky Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.