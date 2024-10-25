Keen Sword 25 B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/941861" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

1-1 Air Defense Artillery, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, deployed a Patriot Minimum Engagement Package from Okinawa to Misawa, Japan. This year, for Keen Sword 25, Delta Battery deployed their MIM-104 Patriot surface-to-air missile system to Misawa Air Base. Exercises like Keen Sword allow U.S. Army air defense units to test their expeditionary deployment capabilities in the defense of our allies. Keen Sword 25 is a significant initiative that helps build warfighting readiness, enhances tactics, techniques, and procedures across a wide range of military operations, and strengthens national sovereignty and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Frank Spatt and Sgt. Connor Davis)