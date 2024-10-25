Keen Sword 25 B-Roll

1-1 Air Defense Artillery, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, deployed a Patriot Minimum Engagement Package from Okinawa to Misawa, Japan. This year, for Keen Sword 25, Delta Battery deployed their MIM-104 Patriot surface-to-air missile system to Misawa Air Base. Exercises like Keen Sword allow U.S. Army air defense units to test their expeditionary deployment capabilities in the defense of our allies. Keen Sword 25 is a significant initiative that helps build warfighting readiness, enhances tactics, techniques, and procedures across a wide range of military operations, and strengthens national sovereignty and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Frank Spatt and Sgt. Connor Davis)
MISAWA AIR FORCE BASE, AOMORI, JP
