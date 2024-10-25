Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keen Sword 25 B-Roll

    MISAWA AIR FORCE BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    10.29.2024

    Video by Sgt. Connor Davis and Capt. Frank Spatt

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    1-1 Air Defense Artillery, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, deployed a Patriot Minimum Engagement Package from Okinawa to Misawa, Japan. This year, for Keen Sword 25, Delta Battery deployed their MIM-104 Patriot surface-to-air missile system to Misawa Air Base. Exercises like Keen Sword allow U.S. Army air defense units to test their expeditionary deployment capabilities in the defense of our allies. Keen Sword 25 is a significant initiative that helps build warfighting readiness, enhances tactics, techniques, and procedures across a wide range of military operations, and strengthens national sovereignty and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Frank Spatt and Sgt. Connor Davis)

    Date Taken: 10.29.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024 07:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941861
    VIRIN: 241029-A-TR140-8154
    Filename: DOD_110653452
    Length: 00:13:13
    Location: MISAWA AIR FORCE BASE, AOMORI, JP

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    Keen Sword
    94th AAMDC
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    KS25
    KeenSword25

