Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    United States Air Force Academy Shout Out

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.28.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ricky Arnold 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Airmen send a shout out to the United States Air Force Academy football team.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024 08:18
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 941859
    VIRIN: 241028-F-ZC218-1001
    Filename: DOD_110653435
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, United States Air Force Academy Shout Out, by SSgt Ricky Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    GoAirForceAcademy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download