    MWSS-171 demonstrate ADR to JSDF during Keen Sword 25

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    10.29.2024

    Video by Cpl. Brian Long 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Sailors with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command, U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 171, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, Japan Ground Self Defense Force members with 13th Brigade, Middle Army, and Japan Maritime Self Defense Force members with Fleet Air Wing 31, practice airfield damage repair (ADR) during exercise Keen Sword 25 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 25, 2024. The purpose of the ADR was to improve the interoperability of the bilateral force in expeditious airfield and runway repair in forward-deployed, combat environments. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brian Long)

    Date Taken: 10.29.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024 06:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941856
    VIRIN: 241029-M-BL115-1001
    Filename: DOD_110653319
    Length: 00:02:52
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    Engineer
    Bilateral
    Equipment
    Keen Sword
    Cross-train
    SDR

