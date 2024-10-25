British Strategic Reserve Force SA80 Qualification Range

Soldiers with the British Strategic Reserve Force of the NATO-led Kosovo Force mission, also known as KFOR, conduct marksmanship training with SA80 rifles at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Oct. 26, 2024. KFOR soldiers train daily to ensure readiness and mission success in providing safety and security to all people living in Kosovo.
KFOR continues to implement its mandate - based on UN Security Council Resolution 1244 of 1999 - to contribute to a safe and secure environment for all people and communities living in Kosovo and freedom of movement, at all times and impartially. KFOR is the third security responder, after the Kosovo Police and the EU Rule of Law (EULEX) mission, respectively, with whom we work in close coordination. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Cheryl Madolev)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2024 05:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|941854
|VIRIN:
|241026-Z-UU669-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110653297
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
