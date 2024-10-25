British Strategic Reserve Force SA80 Qualification Range

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    10.26.2024

    Video by Sgt. Cheryl Madolev 

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with the British Strategic Reserve Force of the NATO-led Kosovo Force mission, also known as KFOR, conduct marksmanship training with SA80 rifles at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Oct. 26, 2024. KFOR soldiers train daily to ensure readiness and mission success in providing safety and security to all people living in Kosovo.

    KFOR continues to implement its mandate - based on UN Security Council Resolution 1244 of 1999 - to contribute to a safe and secure environment for all people and communities living in Kosovo and freedom of movement, at all times and impartially. KFOR is the third security responder, after the Kosovo Police and the EU Rule of Law (EULEX) mission, respectively, with whom we work in close coordination. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Cheryl Madolev)

    Date Taken: 10.26.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024 05:50
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ

    TAGS

    NATO
    KFOR
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO

