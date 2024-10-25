USO hosts The War and Treaty in Sigonella, Italy.

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Oct. 26, 2024) The War and Treaty performs a concert onboard Naval Air Station Sigonella hosted by the United Service Organizations (USO) Sigonella, Oct. 26, 2024. The USO’s mission is to strengthen the well-being of the people serving in America’s military and their families. Naval Air Station Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2024 04:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|941848
|VIRIN:
|241026-N-EH988-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110653194
|Length:
|00:05:40
|Location:
|SIGONELLA, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
