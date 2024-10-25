Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USO hosts The War and Treaty in Sigonella, Italy.

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    10.26.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal 

    AFN Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Oct. 26, 2024) The War and Treaty performs a concert onboard Naval Air Station Sigonella hosted by the United Service Organizations (USO) Sigonella, Oct. 26, 2024. The USO’s mission is to strengthen the well-being of the people serving in America’s military and their families. Naval Air Station Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)

    Date Taken: 10.26.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024 04:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941848
    VIRIN: 241026-N-EH988-1001
    Filename: DOD_110653194
    Length: 00:05:40
    Location: SIGONELLA, IT

    USO
    NAS Sigonella
    MWR
    outreach
    concert
    USO Sigonella
    The War & Treaty

