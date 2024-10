USO hosts The War and Treaty in Sigonella, Italy.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Oct. 26, 2024) The War and Treaty performs a concert onboard Naval Air Station Sigonella hosted by the United Service Organizations (USO) Sigonella, Oct. 26, 2024. The USO’s mission is to strengthen the well-being of the people serving in America’s military and their families. Naval Air Station Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)