SERVICE ABROAD | FOCUSED AMBITION

As part of MAJ Carlos Albaladejo's Service Abroad story, he shares how the Army Reserve helped him focus his scattered ambitions while on Active Duty. Now, he owns and operates a Crossfit gym in South Korea, competes as an athlete, and serves his country part time in the Army Reserve.
