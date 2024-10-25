Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SERVICE ABROAD | FOCUSED AMBITION

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.10.2024

    Video by Sgt. Colton Huston 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    As part of MAJ Carlos Albaladejo's Service Abroad story, he shares how the Army Reserve helped him focus his scattered ambitions while on Active Duty. Now, he owns and operates a Crossfit gym in South Korea, competes as an athlete, and serves his country part time in the Army Reserve.



    U.S. Army Reserve Advertisement by SGT Colton Huston

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024 02:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 941831
    VIRIN: 240410-A-MG717-1008
    PIN: 0613
    Filename: DOD_110653112
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SERVICE ABROAD | FOCUSED AMBITION, by SGT Colton Huston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KOREA
    cross fit
    usarmarketing
    colton huston
    SERVICE ABROAD
    20X

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download