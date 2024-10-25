US Soldiers, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members train together on equipment maintenance

Soldiers from the 311th Military Intelligence Battalion and members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force’s 1st Company, 102nd Engineer Direct Support Battalion, recently conducted joint equipment maintenance training on Camp Zama. The two-day event marked the first time the two units trained together and gave both the chance to gain insight on how their counterparts keep their equipment in working order.
