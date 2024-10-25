Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Soldiers, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members train together on equipment maintenance

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    10.30.2024

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Soldiers from the 311th Military Intelligence Battalion and members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force’s 1st Company, 102nd Engineer Direct Support Battalion, recently conducted joint equipment maintenance training on Camp Zama. The two-day event marked the first time the two units trained together and gave both the chance to gain insight on how their counterparts keep their equipment in working order.

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024 02:17
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Camp Zama
    AMC
    U.S. Army
    USAG Japan
    Bilateral event
    311th MI

