    Keen Sword 25 CBRN Evacuation and Treatment

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    10.28.2024

    Video by Cpl. Brian Long 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members with the 13th Brigade, Middle Army, and U.S. Marines with Chemical Biological Radiation and Nuclear Defense, Marine Wing Support Squadron 171, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Air Wing, contain and control a simulated CBRN attack during exercise Keen Sword 25 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 27, 2024. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brian Long)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024 01:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941827
    VIRIN: 241028-M-BL115-1001
    Filename: DOD_110653049
    Length: 00:03:44
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    TAGS

    MCAS Iwakuni
    CBRN
    JGSDF
    Marines
    Keen Sword
    KS25

