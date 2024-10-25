Keen Sword 25 CBRN Evacuation and Treatment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members with the 13th Brigade, Middle Army, and U.S. Marines with Chemical Biological Radiation and Nuclear Defense, Marine Wing Support Squadron 171, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Air Wing, contain and control a simulated CBRN attack during exercise Keen Sword 25 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 27, 2024. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brian Long)