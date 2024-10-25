Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CFAY pins the 2024 Chief Petty Officers

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    10.02.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Stamer 

    AFN Yokosuka

    241002-N-CM740-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (October 2, 2024) - Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka pins the 2024 Chief Petty Officers at the Fleet Theatre on base. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 22:12
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 941812
    VIRIN: 241002-N-CM740-1001
    Filename: DOD_110652842
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAY pins the 2024 Chief Petty Officers, by PO1 Robert Stamer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chief Petty Officer
    Chief Pinning
    Navy
    CFAY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download