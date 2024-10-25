Disabled Navajo Military Descendent Receives Quality of Life Boost

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sailors from the Naval Construction Battalion 25, and Airmen from the 567th RED HORSE Squadron, train by building new homes on Navajo Nation, Gallup, N.M., May 21, 2024. Service members from the Navy and Air Force worked jointly to construct a new home for Alvin Malone as a part of an ongoing Innovation Readiness Training effort in partnership with the Southwest Indian Foundation. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Tallon Bratton)