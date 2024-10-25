Sailors from the Naval Construction Battalion 25, and Airmen from the 567th RED HORSE Squadron, train by building new homes on Navajo Nation, Gallup, N.M., May 21, 2024. Service members from the Navy and Air Force worked jointly to construct a new home for Alvin Malone as a part of an ongoing Innovation Readiness Training effort in partnership with the Southwest Indian Foundation. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Tallon Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2024 15:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|941786
|VIRIN:
|240711-F-TU760-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110652315
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|GALLUP, NEW MEXICO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Disabled Navajo Military Descendent Receives Quality of Life Boost, by A1C Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.