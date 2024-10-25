Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Disabled Navajo Military Descendent Receives Quality of Life Boost

    GALLUP, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Tallon Bratton 

    377th Air Base Wing

    Sailors from the Naval Construction Battalion 25, and Airmen from the 567th RED HORSE Squadron, train by building new homes on Navajo Nation, Gallup, N.M., May 21, 2024. Service members from the Navy and Air Force worked jointly to construct a new home for Alvin Malone as a part of an ongoing Innovation Readiness Training effort in partnership with the Southwest Indian Foundation. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Tallon Bratton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 15:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 941786
    VIRIN: 240711-F-TU760-1001
    Filename: DOD_110652315
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: GALLUP, NEW MEXICO, US

    TAGS

    Red Horse
    New Mexico
    Construction
    Navajo
    Sea Bees

