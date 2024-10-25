Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: 1st SFAB M4 Qualification

    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2024

    Video by Maj. Jason Elmore 

    1st Security Force Assistance Brigade

    A U.S. Army Advisors assigned to 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade qualify with the M4 rifle during the training readiness assessment program designed to validate their readiness to support security force partners, Oct. 29, Ft. Moore, Ga. Army Advisors are building readiness to support security force partners in any situation from competition to crisis to conflict. U.S. Army video by Maj. Jason Elmore.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 15:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941785
    VIRIN: 241029-A-JZ147-2000
    PIN: 2000
    Filename: DOD_110652310
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: GEORGIA, US

    TAGS

    advisor
    SFAB

