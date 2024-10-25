B-Roll: 1st SFAB M4 Qualification

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/941785" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A U.S. Army Advisors assigned to 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade qualify with the M4 rifle during the training readiness assessment program designed to validate their readiness to support security force partners, Oct. 29, Ft. Moore, Ga. Army Advisors are building readiness to support security force partners in any situation from competition to crisis to conflict. U.S. Army video by Maj. Jason Elmore.