    MCM Shout outs at the Hall of Fame Dinner

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2024

    Video by Sgt. Miranda DeKorte 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    Hall of Fame guests give out video messages for next years events during the 49th Marine Corps Marathon Hall of Fame Dinner in Arlington, Virginia, Oct. 25, 2024. Attendees gathered to recognize those who had outstanding achievements and made significant impacts to the Marine Corps Marathon. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Miranda DeKorte)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 14:16
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 941765
    VIRIN: 241025-M-RI256-1001
    Filename: DOD_110651892
    Length: 00:07:11
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCM Shout outs at the Hall of Fame Dinner, by Sgt Miranda DeKorte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

