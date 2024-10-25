MCM Shout outs at the Hall of Fame Dinner

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Hall of Fame guests give out video messages for next years events during the 49th Marine Corps Marathon Hall of Fame Dinner in Arlington, Virginia, Oct. 25, 2024. Attendees gathered to recognize those who had outstanding achievements and made significant impacts to the Marine Corps Marathon. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Miranda DeKorte)