Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    WAREX 87-24-02 M2 50 caliber machine gun at Fort McCoy, WI

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2024

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 303rd Military Police Company shooting the M2 50 caliber machine gun at Fort McCoy, WI, July 16, 2024 during WAREX exercise.
    Hundreds of Army Reserve Soldiers with a multitude of units arrive at Fort McCoy to train in the 87th Training Division’s Warrior Exercise (WAREX) 87-24-02. The WAREX exercise covers a wide variety of activities for units participating in the training from July 13-27, 2024. The training exercise is designed to test unit readiness and responsiveness to provide combat ready units.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 13:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941761
    VIRIN: 240716-A-VQ984-1002
    Filename: DOD_110651861
    Length: 00:02:55
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WAREX 87-24-02 M2 50 caliber machine gun at Fort McCoy, WI, by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Reserve
    Fort McCoy
    M2 50 caliber machine gun
    WAREX 87-24-02

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download