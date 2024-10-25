WAREX 87-24-02 M2 50 caliber machine gun at Fort McCoy, WI

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/941761" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 303rd Military Police Company shooting the M2 50 caliber machine gun at Fort McCoy, WI, July 16, 2024 during WAREX exercise.

Hundreds of Army Reserve Soldiers with a multitude of units arrive at Fort McCoy to train in the 87th Training Division’s Warrior Exercise (WAREX) 87-24-02. The WAREX exercise covers a wide variety of activities for units participating in the training from July 13-27, 2024. The training exercise is designed to test unit readiness and responsiveness to provide combat ready units.