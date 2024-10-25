Armed Forces Championship announced, celebrated for 49th MCM

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines, soldiers, Airmen, and sailors participate in the Armed Forces Championship Ceremony at Spirit Park National Harbor, Maryland, Oct. 26, 2024. The ceremony was held to get the runners acquainted with the teams they competed against during the 49th Marine Corps Marathon (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Miranda C. DeKorte