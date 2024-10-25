U.S. Marines, soldiers, Airmen, and sailors participate in the Armed Forces Championship Ceremony at Spirit Park National Harbor, Maryland, Oct. 26, 2024. The ceremony was held to get the runners acquainted with the teams they competed against during the 49th Marine Corps Marathon (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Miranda C. DeKorte
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2024 14:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|941760
|VIRIN:
|241026-M-RI256-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110651860
|Length:
|00:28:52
|Location:
|MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Armed Forces Championship announced, celebrated for 49th MCM, by Sgt Miranda DeKorte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.