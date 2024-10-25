Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Armed Forces Championship announced, celebrated for 49th MCM

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2024

    Video by Sgt. Miranda DeKorte 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    U.S. Marines, soldiers, Airmen, and sailors participate in the Armed Forces Championship Ceremony at Spirit Park National Harbor, Maryland, Oct. 26, 2024. The ceremony was held to get the runners acquainted with the teams they competed against during the 49th Marine Corps Marathon (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Miranda C. DeKorte

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 14:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941760
    VIRIN: 241026-M-RI256-1001
    Filename: DOD_110651860
    Length: 00:28:52
    Location: MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Armed Forces Championship announced, celebrated for 49th MCM, by Sgt Miranda DeKorte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download