Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks speaks at the 2024 Microelectronics Commons Annual Meeting and National Semiconductor Technology Center Symposium in Washington, Oct. 29, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2024 13:40
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|941758
|Filename:
|DOD_110651850
|Length:
|00:10:08
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hicks Speaks at Microelectronics Meeting, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.