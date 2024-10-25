WAREX 87-24-02 M240 Machine Gun at Fort McCoy, WI

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 303rd Military Police Company shooting the M240 Machine Gun at Fort McCoy, WI, July 15, 2024 during WAREX exercise.
Hundreds of Army Reserve Soldiers with a multitude of units arrive at Fort McCoy to train in the 87th Training Division’s Warrior Exercise (WAREX) 87-24-02. The WAREX exercise covers a wide variety of activities for units participating in the training from July 13-27, 2024. The training exercise is designed to test unit readiness and responsiveness to provide combat ready units.
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2024 13:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
