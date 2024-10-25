Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    49th Marine Corps Marathon Fly Over - B-Roll

    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Catherine Schei 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    U.S. Marines with Marine Helicopter Squadron 1 conduct a flyover at the start of the 49th Marine Corps Marathon in Arlington, Virginia, Oct. 27, 2024. The Marine Corps Marathon is the largest community relations event in the Marine Corps, participants from all across the country gather to run the 26.2 mile marathon. (Marine Corps video by Lance Corporal Catherine Schei)

    Date Taken: 10.27.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 13:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941749
    VIRIN: 241027-M-VM953-2508
    Filename: DOD_110651783
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 49th Marine Corps Marathon Fly Over - B-Roll, by LCpl Catherine Schei, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine Corps Marathon
    MCM
    49th Marine Corps Marathon

