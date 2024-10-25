U.S. Marines with Marine Helicopter Squadron 1 conduct a flyover at the start of the 49th Marine Corps Marathon in Arlington, Virginia, Oct. 27, 2024. The Marine Corps Marathon is the largest community relations event in the Marine Corps, participants from all across the country gather to run the 26.2 mile marathon. (Marine Corps video by Lance Corporal Catherine Schei)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2024 13:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|941749
|VIRIN:
|241027-M-VM953-2508
|Filename:
|DOD_110651783
|Length:
|00:02:48
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 49th Marine Corps Marathon Fly Over - B-Roll, by LCpl Catherine Schei, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
