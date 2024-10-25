49th Marine Corps Marathon Fly Over - B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/941749" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Marine Helicopter Squadron 1 conduct a flyover at the start of the 49th Marine Corps Marathon in Arlington, Virginia, Oct. 27, 2024. The Marine Corps Marathon is the largest community relations event in the Marine Corps, participants from all across the country gather to run the 26.2 mile marathon. (Marine Corps video by Lance Corporal Catherine Schei)