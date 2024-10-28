Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keesler News 28 October 2024

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2024

    Video by Jonathan Carter 

    81st Training Wing

    A1C Kurstyn Canida, 81 TRW/PA, and A1C Devyn Waits, 81 TRW/PA, recap the previous week's Halloween Spooktacular event, and they preview the upcoming base housing Trick-or Treat event and the Turkey Trot 5k run. They also discuss the new TMO GHC process for local moves, the auditions for National Anthem singers, and the upcoming renovation of the gas pumps canopy at the Keesler Shopette.

    Date Taken: 10.28.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 13:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 941747
    VIRIN: 241028-F-PI774-3968
    Filename: DOD_110651760
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US

    TAGS

    81 TRW

