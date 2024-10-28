A1C Kurstyn Canida, 81 TRW/PA, and A1C Devyn Waits, 81 TRW/PA, recap the previous week's Halloween Spooktacular event, and they preview the upcoming base housing Trick-or Treat event and the Turkey Trot 5k run. They also discuss the new TMO GHC process for local moves, the auditions for National Anthem singers, and the upcoming renovation of the gas pumps canopy at the Keesler Shopette.
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2024 13:11
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|MISSISSIPPI, US
This work, Keesler News 28 October 2024, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
