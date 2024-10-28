Keesler News 28 October 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A1C Kurstyn Canida, 81 TRW/PA, and A1C Devyn Waits, 81 TRW/PA, recap the previous week's Halloween Spooktacular event, and they preview the upcoming base housing Trick-or Treat event and the Turkey Trot 5k run. They also discuss the new TMO GHC process for local moves, the auditions for National Anthem singers, and the upcoming renovation of the gas pumps canopy at the Keesler Shopette.