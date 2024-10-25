Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Art of Exercise - Rainier War 25A

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    The 62d Airlift Wing, 7th Airlift Squadron and Team McChord participated in Rainier War 25A and Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 25-01 in Hawaii, from Oct. 4 to Oct. 19, 2024. RW 25A taking place in conjunction with JPMRC 25-01 marks a significant step in the Air Force's re-optimization for the Great Power Competition. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 13:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941744
    VIRIN: 241028-F-VE343-1001
    Filename: DOD_110651565
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Art of Exercise - Rainier War 25A, by A1C Benjamin Riddle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    62AW
    TogetherWeDeliver
    TeamMcChord
    7AS
    RW25A
    JPMRC2501

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download