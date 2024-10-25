The Art of Exercise - Rainier War 25A

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 62d Airlift Wing, 7th Airlift Squadron and Team McChord participated in Rainier War 25A and Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 25-01 in Hawaii, from Oct. 4 to Oct. 19, 2024. RW 25A taking place in conjunction with JPMRC 25-01 marks a significant step in the Air Force's re-optimization for the Great Power Competition. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle)