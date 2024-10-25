The 62d Airlift Wing, 7th Airlift Squadron and Team McChord participated in Rainier War 25A and Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 25-01 in Hawaii, from Oct. 4 to Oct. 19, 2024. RW 25A taking place in conjunction with JPMRC 25-01 marks a significant step in the Air Force's re-optimization for the Great Power Competition. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle)
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2024 13:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|941744
|VIRIN:
|241028-F-VE343-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110651565
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Art of Exercise - Rainier War 25A, by A1C Benjamin Riddle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.