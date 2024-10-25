Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez-Ramirez gives a part of her presentation during an October 2024 session of a Fort McCoy Garrison Town Hall at Fort McCoy, Wis. Baez spoke to hundreds of workforce members during two sessions of town halls. Each town hall is an opportunity for garrison leaders to share information and take questions with installation workforce members. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2024 11:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|941732
|VIRIN:
|241024-A-OK556-7504
|Filename:
|DOD_110651423
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort McCoy Garrison commander gives presentation during October 2024 Fort McCoy Garrison Town Hall, Part 1, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.