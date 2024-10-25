Fort McCoy Garrison commander gives presentation during October 2024 Fort McCoy Garrison Town Hall, Part 1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez-Ramirez gives a part of her presentation during an October 2024 session of a Fort McCoy Garrison Town Hall at Fort McCoy, Wis. Baez spoke to hundreds of workforce members during two sessions of town halls. Each town hall is an opportunity for garrison leaders to share information and take questions with installation workforce members. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)