WOTS - Q&A with Lt. Gen. Tullos

The Air University Commander and President, Lt. Gen. Andrea Tullos, met with the first Air Force Warrant Officer School class for a Q&A session at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, October 24, 2024. They discussed the stand-up of Warrant Officer Training School and the roles that each warrant officer candidate will play across the force upon graduation as the first warrant officers in the Air Force since 1980. (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler)