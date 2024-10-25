Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WOTS - Q&A with Lt. Gen. Tullos

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Video by Robert Dantzler    

    Air University Public Affairs

    The Air University Commander and President, Lt. Gen. Andrea Tullos, met with the first Air Force Warrant Officer School class for a Q&A session at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, October 24, 2024. They discussed the stand-up of Warrant Officer Training School and the roles that each warrant officer candidate will play across the force upon graduation as the first warrant officers in the Air Force since 1980. (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 10:40
    warrant officer
    WOTS
    Warrant Officer Training School

