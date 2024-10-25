Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Identifying misinformation and disinformation

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Diana Ferree 

    911th Airlift Wing

    In today’s digital world, misinformation and disinformation spreads faster than ever before. Knowing the difference—and how to guard against both—is critical. Understanding the impact of misinformation and disinformation is essential to maintaining operational security and public trust. This video explores how false information spreads, the difference between misinformation and disinformation, and strategies for identifying and countering it.

    Images and messages used in this video are for educational purposes and do not reflect the views of the 911th Airlift Wing, or the Department of Defense. Additional image credit and sources are listed below.

    Be sure to review misinformation sources used to create this video.

    https://www.nato.int/cps/en/natohq/topics_219728.html

    https://static1.squarespace.com/static/5e680023bf798b61525c7831/t/5ecd271ee7d73d6dee6e7b7a/1590503213241/the-spread-of-true-and-false-news-online-combined.pdf

    https://www.anu.edu.au/news/all-news/ai-faces-look-more-real-than-actual-human-faces

    https://adfontesmedia.com/interactive-media-bias-chart/

    Photo and Video credit:
    videezy.com

    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PENNSYLVANIA, US

