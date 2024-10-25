Identifying misinformation and disinformation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In today’s digital world, misinformation and disinformation spreads faster than ever before. Knowing the difference—and how to guard against both—is critical. Understanding the impact of misinformation and disinformation is essential to maintaining operational security and public trust. This video explores how false information spreads, the difference between misinformation and disinformation, and strategies for identifying and countering it.



Images and messages used in this video are for educational purposes and do not reflect the views of the 911th Airlift Wing, or the Department of Defense. Additional image credit and sources are listed below.



Be sure to review misinformation sources used to create this video.



