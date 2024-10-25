Identifying misinformation and disinformation

In today’s digital world, misinformation and disinformation spreads faster than ever before. Knowing the difference—and how to guard against both—is critical. Understanding the impact of misinformation and disinformation is essential to maintaining operational security and public trust. This video explores how false information spreads, the difference between misinformation and disinformation, and strategies for identifying and countering it.
Images and messages used in this video are for educational purposes and do not reflect the views of the 911th Airlift Wing, or the Department of Defense. Additional image credit and sources are listed below.
Be sure to review misinformation sources used to create this video.
https://www.nato.int/cps/en/natohq/topics_219728.html
https://static1.squarespace.com/static/5e680023bf798b61525c7831/t/5ecd271ee7d73d6dee6e7b7a/1590503213241/the-spread-of-true-and-false-news-online-combined.pdf
https://www.anu.edu.au/news/all-news/ai-faces-look-more-real-than-actual-human-faces
https://adfontesmedia.com/interactive-media-bias-chart/
Photo and Video credit:
videezy.com
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2024 11:04
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|941718
|VIRIN:
|241018-F-DM010-7772
|Filename:
|DOD_110651141
|Length:
|00:03:27
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.