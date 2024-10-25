Participants of the 49th Marine Corps Marathon cross the finish line, marking the completion of their run in Arlington, Virginia, Oct. 27, 2024. Participants from around the world raced the monumental MCM course finishing at the Marine Corps War Memorial in Arlington, Virginia. Known as "The People's Marathon," there is no prize money for top finishers; all runners were celebrated for their honor, courage, and commitment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Keahi J. Soomanstanton)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2024 10:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|941717
|VIRIN:
|241027-M-SY821-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110651121
|Length:
|00:02:48
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 49th Marine Corps Marathon: Finish Line (B-roll package), by Cpl Keahi Sooman-Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.