49th Marine Corps Marathon: Finish Line (B-roll package)

Participants of the 49th Marine Corps Marathon cross the finish line, marking the completion of their run in Arlington, Virginia, Oct. 27, 2024. Participants from around the world raced the monumental MCM course finishing at the Marine Corps War Memorial in Arlington, Virginia. Known as "The People's Marathon," there is no prize money for top finishers; all runners were celebrated for their honor, courage, and commitment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Keahi J. Soomanstanton)