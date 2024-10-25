Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    49th Marine Corps Marathon: Finish Line (B-roll package)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2024

    Video by Cpl. Keahi Sooman-Stanton 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    Participants of the 49th Marine Corps Marathon cross the finish line, marking the completion of their run in Arlington, Virginia, Oct. 27, 2024. Participants from around the world raced the monumental MCM course finishing at the Marine Corps War Memorial in Arlington, Virginia. Known as "The People's Marathon," there is no prize money for top finishers; all runners were celebrated for their honor, courage, and commitment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Keahi J. Soomanstanton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 10:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941717
    VIRIN: 241027-M-SY821-1001
    Filename: DOD_110651121
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 49th Marine Corps Marathon: Finish Line (B-roll package), by Cpl Keahi Sooman-Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FINISH LINE
    RUNNING
    MCM
    QUANTICO
    MCBQ
    49TH MARINE CORPS MARATHON
    49TH MCM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download