    49th Marine Corps Marathon B-Roll

    UNITED STATES

    10.27.2024

    Video by Cpl. William Tucker 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    Participants in the 49th Marine Corps Marathon run through the 49th MCM course in Arlington, Virginia, Oct. 27, 2024. Participants from around the world raced on the monumental MCM course through Washington, D.C., finishing at the Marine Corps War Memorial in Arlington, Virginia. The event was a celebration of every finisher’s honor, courage, and commitment to training for and completing the marathon. (Marine Corps video by Cpl. William Tucker)

    Date Taken: 10.27.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 09:13
    Location: US

    This work, 49th Marine Corps Marathon B-Roll, by Cpl William Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine Corps Marathon
    Marine Corps

