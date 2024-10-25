49th Marine Corps Marathon B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Participants in the 49th Marine Corps Marathon run through the 49th MCM course in Arlington, Virginia, Oct. 27, 2024. Participants from around the world raced on the monumental MCM course through Washington, D.C., finishing at the Marine Corps War Memorial in Arlington, Virginia. The event was a celebration of every finisher’s honor, courage, and commitment to training for and completing the marathon. (Marine Corps video by Cpl. William Tucker)