Participants in the 49th Marine Corps Marathon run through the 49th MCM course in Arlington, Virginia, Oct. 27, 2024. Participants from around the world raced on the monumental MCM course through Washington, D.C., finishing at the Marine Corps War Memorial in Arlington, Virginia. The event was a celebration of every finisher’s honor, courage, and commitment to training for and completing the marathon. (Marine Corps video by Cpl. William Tucker)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2024 09:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|941712
|VIRIN:
|241027-M-VQ608-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110651041
|Length:
|00:07:48
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 49th Marine Corps Marathon B-Roll, by Cpl William Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
