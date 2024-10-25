Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MARFORK: Mangudai 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP CASEY, SOUTH KOREA

    10.29.2024

    Video by Cpl. Dean Gurule 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Korea

    U.S. Marines with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Korea participate in Mangudai at Camp Casey, South Korea, Oct. 21 to 25, 2024. Mangudai is an annual three-day training event that tests senior enlisted leaders’ mettle in a grueling series of events where their physical fitness, adaptability, and mastery of core Soldiering tasks. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Dean Gurule)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 04:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 941692
    VIRIN: 241029-M-HA226-5928
    Filename: DOD_110650742
    Length: 00:02:39
    Location: CAMP CASEY, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MARFORK: Mangudai 2024, by Cpl Dean Gurule, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    South Korea
    Senior Enlisted
    MCMAP
    Marine Corps
    USFK
    Mangudai

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download