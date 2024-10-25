MARFORK: Mangudai 2024

U.S. Marines with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Korea participate in Mangudai at Camp Casey, South Korea, Oct. 21 to 25, 2024. Mangudai is an annual three-day training event that tests senior enlisted leaders’ mettle in a grueling series of events where their physical fitness, adaptability, and mastery of core Soldiering tasks. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Dean Gurule)
10.29.2024
10.29.2024
|Video Productions
|941692
|241029-M-HA226-5928
|DOD_110650742
|00:02:39
CAMP CASEY, KR
|2
|2
