Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Woman Born on Camp Zama Takes Nostalgic Tour of Her Birthplace More Than 60 Years Later

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    10.28.2024

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Trudy Floyd was born on Camp Zama more than 60 years ago when her father worked in Japan. She and her husband recently got to revisit her birthplace and receive a tour of the installation.

    #ArmyFamily #PeopleFirst #MakeADifference #BeAllYouCanBe

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 21:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 941683
    VIRIN: 241029-A-AB123-1001
    Filename: DOD_110650574
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Woman Born on Camp Zama Takes Nostalgic Tour of Her Birthplace More Than 60 Years Later, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    AMC
    IMCOM Pacific
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    U.S. Army Japan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download