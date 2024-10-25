Fire inspector gives fire safety tips during Fort McCoy's Safety, Occupational Health Council meeting, Part 2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/941677" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Fort McCoy Fire Inspector Curt Ladwig gives fire safety tips Oct. 28, 2024, during the installation's Safety and Occupational Health Council meeting at Fort McCoy, Wis. Ladwig discussed several topics on fire safety. Ladwig's participation in the meeting was part of observing National Fire Prevention Month on post. Ladwig has served with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department for decades. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)