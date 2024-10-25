Fire inspector gives fire safety tips during Fort McCoy's Safety, Occupational Health Council meeting, Part 1

Fort McCoy Fire Inspector Curt Ladwig gives fire safety tips Oct. 28, 2024, during the installation's Safety and Occupational Health Council meeting at Fort McCoy, Wis. Ladwig discussed several topics on fire safety. Ladwig's participation in the meeting was part of observing National Fire Prevention Month on post. Ladwig has served with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department for decades. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|10.28.2024
|10.28.2024 18:05
|B-Roll
|941670
|241028-A-OK556-6581
|DOD_110650319
|00:02:01
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|0
|0
