Air Force Reserves units 910th Medical Squadron Youngstown, OH, 301st Medical Squadron Fort Worth, TX and 911th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron Pittsburgh, PA operating an Expeditionary Medical Support System (EMEDS) field hospital treats moulage patients during the Global Medic Exercise 24 at Fort McCoy, Wis. On Aug 9th, 2024.
(U.S. Army Video by Greg Mason, Multi-media Branch, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2024 16:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|941664
|VIRIN:
|240809-A-VQ984-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110650245
|Length:
|00:07:55
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Global Medic Air Force Reserves EMEDS field hospital, by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.