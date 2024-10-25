Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Global Medic Air Force Reserves EMEDS field hospital

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2024

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    Air Force Reserves units 910th Medical Squadron Youngstown, OH, 301st Medical Squadron Fort Worth, TX and 911th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron Pittsburgh, PA operating an Expeditionary Medical Support System (EMEDS) field hospital treats moulage patients during the Global Medic Exercise 24 at Fort McCoy, Wis. On Aug 9th, 2024.
    (U.S. Army Video by Greg Mason, Multi-media Branch, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 16:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941664
    VIRIN: 240809-A-VQ984-1001
    Filename: DOD_110650245
    Length: 00:07:55
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Global Medic Air Force Reserves EMEDS field hospital, by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    field hospital
    Fort McCoy
    Air Force Reserves
    Global Medic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download