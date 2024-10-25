Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JPMRC 25-01 Completed: Airlift Crews Lead Multinational Training Ops

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2024

    Courtesy Video

    154th Wing, Hawaii Air National Guard

    Airlift professionals from Pacific Air Forces, Air Mobility Command, the Royal Australian Air Force, and the Royal Air Force have successfully concluded the latest iteration of the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) Oct. 18, 2024, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. This extensive exercise involved more than 10,000 joint and multinational warfighters and relied on total-force C-17 Globemaster III crews to execute Agile Combat Employment operations across the Pacific Theater. From Alaska, Hawaii, and the Island Nation of Palau. C-17s originating from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, and Australia facilitated U.S. Army forces in conducting joint forcible entry operations, airfield seizures and executed hub-and-spoke operations. Crews also demonstrated the rapid deployment of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, launching projectiles and swiftly departing within minutes. Hawaii-based aircrews included the Hawaii Air National Guard’s 204th Airlift Squadron and Active-Duty Airmen from the 535th Airlift Squadron, which fully integrated with multinational and total-force participants that flew in mixed aircrews to complete every phase of JPMRC. This seamless coordination enhances readiness and ensures that U.S. and allied forces are fully prepared to conduct airlift operations in real-world conflicts. (Courtesy video)

    Date Taken: 10.18.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 18:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 941662
    VIRIN: 241018-Z-F3908-1001
    Filename: DOD_110650236
    Length: 00:05:00
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US

    TAGS

    Total Force
    ANG
    Readiness
    JPMRC
    Agile Combat Employment
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific

