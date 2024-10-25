JPMRC 25-01 Completed: Airlift Crews Lead Multinational Training Ops

Airlift professionals from Pacific Air Forces, Air Mobility Command, the Royal Australian Air Force, and the Royal Air Force have successfully concluded the latest iteration of the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) Oct. 18, 2024, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. This extensive exercise involved more than 10,000 joint and multinational warfighters and relied on total-force C-17 Globemaster III crews to execute Agile Combat Employment operations across the Pacific Theater. From Alaska, Hawaii, and the Island Nation of Palau. C-17s originating from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, and Australia facilitated U.S. Army forces in conducting joint forcible entry operations, airfield seizures and executed hub-and-spoke operations. Crews also demonstrated the rapid deployment of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, launching projectiles and swiftly departing within minutes. Hawaii-based aircrews included the Hawaii Air National Guard’s 204th Airlift Squadron and Active-Duty Airmen from the 535th Airlift Squadron, which fully integrated with multinational and total-force participants that flew in mixed aircrews to complete every phase of JPMRC. This seamless coordination enhances readiness and ensures that U.S. and allied forces are fully prepared to conduct airlift operations in real-world conflicts. (Courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2024 18:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|941662
|VIRIN:
|241018-Z-F3908-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110650236
|Length:
|00:05:00
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
