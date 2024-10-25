This video showcases various missions of the 15th Wing stationed at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The 15th Wing's mission is to project and sustain airpower throughout the Indo-Pacific and defend the homeland. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2024 18:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|941661
|VIRIN:
|240814-F-NW874-7533
|Filename:
|DOD_110650233
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 15th Wing all call video, by SrA Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.