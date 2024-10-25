Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th Wing all call video

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica 

    15th Wing

    This video showcases various missions of the 15th Wing stationed at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The 15th Wing's mission is to project and sustain airpower throughout the Indo-Pacific and defend the homeland. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 18:45
    Category: Video Productions
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th Wing all call video, by SrA Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hickam
    15th Wing
    Hype video

