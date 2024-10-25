WOTS - PT Challenge B-Roll Package

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force warrant officer candidates participate in a physical training challenge at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama Oct. 25, 2024. The reintroduction of the Warrant Officer Corps career path in the U.S. Air Force aims to address critical operational needs, while maintaining highly perishable skills, and simultaneously leveraging the unique expertise and capabilities of warrant officers. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Evan Porter)