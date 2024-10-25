WOTS - PT Challenge B-Roll Package

U.S. Air Force warrant officer candidates participate in a physical training challenge at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama Oct. 25, 2024. The reintroduction of the Warrant Officer Corps career path in the U.S. Air Force aims to address critical operational needs, while maintaining highly perishable skills, and simultaneously leveraging the unique expertise and capabilities of warrant officers. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Evan Porter)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2024 16:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|941657
|VIRIN:
|241025-F-UQ930-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110650186
|Length:
|00:03:27
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
