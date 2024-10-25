SERVICE ABROAD | BEYOND COMMUNITY (30 Sec)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



After serving in the National Guard, Nick Reynoso was looking forward to becoming a full time pastor.



But after missing the camaraderie of his fellow soldiers and looking for a way to further his degree, he decided to serve part time in the Army Reserve as a religious affairs specialist.



