Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SERVICE ABROAD | BEYOND COMMUNITY (30 Sec)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2024

    Video by Sgt. Colton Huston 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    After serving in the National Guard, Nick Reynoso was looking forward to becoming a full time pastor.

    But after missing the camaraderie of his fellow soldiers and looking for a way to further his degree, he decided to serve part time in the Army Reserve as a religious affairs specialist.

    Check out GoArmyReserve.com today!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 16:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 941654
    VIRIN: 241028-A-MG717-1001
    PIN: 0613
    Filename: DOD_110650157
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: ARIZONA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SERVICE ABROAD | BEYOND COMMUNITY (30 Sec), by SGT Colton Huston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    religious affairs specialist
    usarmarketing
    colton huston
    20x

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download