After serving in the National Guard, Nick Reynoso was looking forward to becoming a full time pastor.
But after missing the camaraderie of his fellow soldiers and looking for a way to further his degree, he decided to serve part time in the Army Reserve as a religious affairs specialist.
Check out GoArmyReserve.com today!
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2024 16:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|941654
|VIRIN:
|241028-A-MG717-1001
|PIN:
|0613
|Filename:
|DOD_110650157
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SERVICE ABROAD | BEYOND COMMUNITY (30 Sec), by SGT Colton Huston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.