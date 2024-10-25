Global Medic Cut Suit at Fort McCoy Wis.

Army reserves soldiers with 1982nd Forward Surgical Team, Niagara Falls, NY receive moulage patients during the CSTX 24-02 and Global Medic Exercise at TTB Valor, Fort McCoy Wis. Navy Hospitalman (HN) Merlin Weathers, Expeditionary Medical Facility Kilo from Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, Camp Lejeune NC wearing a surgical prosthetic suit with chest wound. The prosthetic suit can be cut open, revealing organs from the human body that mimic a real surgical experience.
Global Medic 24 combines forces from active and reserve components with joint and international partners for participation in a collective medical training. The exercise is designed to test medical equipment and systems as well as treatment techniques and procedures in the field, increasing medical readiness for future conflicts.
(U.S. Army Video by Greg Mason, Multi-media Branch, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
