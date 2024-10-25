Joshua Felmlee, 325th Civil Engineer Squadron, civil engineer and Cyrus Esmaeili, Natural Disaster Recovery Division, project manager discuss the construction progress of the gate complexes and roadways for the Checkered Flag 25-1 exercise. (U.S. Air Force video by Venessa Armenta)
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2024 14:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|941634
|VIRIN:
|241018-F-NF392-6733
|Filename:
|DOD_110649893
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Checkered Flag 25-1 Traffic Update, by Venessa Armenta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.