D-Day 80th Anniversary-Airborne Operation

A group of U.S. Airmen, assigned to the 93d Air Ground Operations Wing, support the 80th Anniversary of D-day at Iron Mike Drop Zone II, Normandy, France, June 9, 2024. The U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army and members from the European Allied Nations are participating in the 80th Anniversary of Operation Overlord by jumping into Normandy to commemorate the selfless actions by all the allies on D-Day that continue to resonate 80 years later. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dennis Buzard)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2024 14:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|941631
|VIRIN:
|240609-A-RQ234-3615
|Filename:
|DOD_110649863
|Length:
|00:03:04
|Location:
|NORMANDY, FR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Airborne operations