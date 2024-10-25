Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Next Level Podcast Episode - 3

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2024

    Video by Aaron Lebsack 

    Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific

    A U.S. Marine once asked Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific's Spencer Koroly for a rugged 3D printer that could print and sustain a robot on deployment; Spencer made it happen, but hasn't seen him since. If anyone bumps into him, can you let him know Spencer's team made his dreams come true?

    In this episode, Chris and Spencer talk advanced expeditionary manufacturing, Marines breaking stuff and pushing 3D printers to the limit, and cool things Spencer prints on his own 3D printer at home.

    Chris Raney is the Deputy Executive Director and Technical Director at NIWC Pacific, and Spencer Koroly is a project manager in the autonomous technologies division of the Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Department at NIWC Pacific. Chris started as a New Professional — NIWC Pacific hires set out on a two-year path to explore, invent, and find their place in the world of naval information warfare — but once an NP, always an NP. Learn more about NIWC Pacific and how to become an NP at https://www.niwcpacific.navy.mil/Connect/New-Professional-Program

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 14:39
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 941624
    VIRIN: 202011-N-ZB499-1001
    Filename: DOD_110649784
    Length: 00:41:39
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Next Level Podcast Episode - 3, by Aaron Lebsack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Surveillance
    3D Printing Advanced Expeditionary Manufacturing Autonomous Technologies Intelligence
    and Reconnaissance Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific NIWC Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download