Next Level Podcast Episode - 3

A U.S. Marine once asked Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific's Spencer Koroly for a rugged 3D printer that could print and sustain a robot on deployment; Spencer made it happen, but hasn't seen him since. If anyone bumps into him, can you let him know Spencer's team made his dreams come true?



In this episode, Chris and Spencer talk advanced expeditionary manufacturing, Marines breaking stuff and pushing 3D printers to the limit, and cool things Spencer prints on his own 3D printer at home.



Chris Raney is the Deputy Executive Director and Technical Director at NIWC Pacific, and Spencer Koroly is a project manager in the autonomous technologies division of the Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Department at NIWC Pacific. Chris started as a New Professional — NIWC Pacific hires set out on a two-year path to explore, invent, and find their place in the world of naval information warfare — but once an NP, always an NP. Learn more about NIWC Pacific and how to become an NP at https://www.niwcpacific.navy.mil/Connect/New-Professional-Program