U.S. Army Advisors assigned to 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade validate call for fire skills using a simulator, Oct. 28, Ft. Moore, Ga. Advisors validated their ability to call for fire during a training readiness assessment program designed to validate their ability to support security force partners in competition and conflict. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Elmore.
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2024 13:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|941623
|VIRIN:
|241028-A-JZ147-2000
|PIN:
|2000
|Filename:
|DOD_110649728
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: Call for Fire Simulator, by MAJ Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.