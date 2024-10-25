Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: Call for Fire Simulator

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2024

    Video by Maj. Jason Elmore 

    1st Security Force Assistance Brigade

    U.S. Army Advisors assigned to 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade validate call for fire skills using a simulator, Oct. 28, Ft. Moore, Ga. Advisors validated their ability to call for fire during a training readiness assessment program designed to validate their ability to support security force partners in competition and conflict. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Elmore.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 13:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941623
    VIRIN: 241028-A-JZ147-2000
    PIN: 2000
    Filename: DOD_110649728
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Call for Fire Simulator, by MAJ Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    advisor
    SFAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download