Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    31st Fighter Wing ACE ladder presentation 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    02.10.2024

    Video by Airman Synsere Howard 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Nicholas "Trapper" Atkins, 31st Fighter Wing plans and programs chief of agile combat employment, presents updated asks for the F-16 cockpit collapsible ACE ladder. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 13:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 941621
    VIRIN: 241002-F-SH233-2169
    Filename: DOD_110649634
    Length: 00:03:02
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st Fighter Wing ACE ladder presentation 2024, by Amn Synsere Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Spark Tank
    ACE ladder

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download