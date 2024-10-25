U.S. Air Force Maj. Nicholas "Trapper" Atkins, 31st Fighter Wing plans and programs chief of agile combat employment, presents updated asks for the F-16 cockpit collapsible ACE ladder. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2024 13:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|941621
|VIRIN:
|241002-F-SH233-2169
|Filename:
|DOD_110649634
|Length:
|00:03:02
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 31st Fighter Wing ACE ladder presentation 2024, by Amn Synsere Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.