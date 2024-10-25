Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Improved Ribbon Bridge during CSTX 24-02

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2024

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 652nd Multi-role Bridge Company, based out of Hammond, Wisconsin, build an Improved Ribbon Bridge during Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) 24-02 at Fort McCoy, Wis. on Aug. 13, 2024. (U.S. Army Video by Greg Mason, Multi-media Branch, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 13:04
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    Fort McCoy
    CSTX 24-02
    652nd Multi-role Bridge Company

