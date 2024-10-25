Caral E. Spangler, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Financial Management and Comptroller, and Lt. Gen. Paul A. Chamberlain, Military Deputy to the ASA (FM&C), talk with Sahib Singh, Finance and Comptroller Profession Series host, about the Fiscal Year 2025 Campaign Plan for the Army's Financial Managment Strategy 2028 during a live stream host from the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., Oct. 24, 2024. The FC Profession Series is aimed at educating and informing the Army's nearly 16,000 FC professionals around the globe. (U.S. Army video by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2024 12:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|941610
|VIRIN:
|241024-A-IM476-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110649557
|Length:
|00:58:20
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, FC Profession Series: ASA (FM&C) releases FY25 Campaign Plan for AFMS 2028, by Mark Orders-Woempner, identified by DVIDS
