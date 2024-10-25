Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FC Profession Series: ASA (FM&C) releases FY25 Campaign Plan for AFMS 2028

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Video by Mark Orders-Woempner 

    U.S. Army Financial Management Command

    Caral E. Spangler, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Financial Management and Comptroller, and Lt. Gen. Paul A. Chamberlain, Military Deputy to the ASA (FM&C), talk with Sahib Singh, Finance and Comptroller Profession Series host, about the Fiscal Year 2025 Campaign Plan for the Army's Financial Managment Strategy 2028 during a live stream host from the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., Oct. 24, 2024. The FC Profession Series is aimed at educating and informing the Army's nearly 16,000 FC professionals around the globe. (U.S. Army video by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)

    This work, FC Profession Series: ASA (FM&C) releases FY25 Campaign Plan for AFMS 2028, by Mark Orders-Woempner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army Finance
    Campaign Plan
    FCPS
    Financial Management Strategy

