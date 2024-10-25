FC Profession Series: ASA (FM&C) releases FY25 Campaign Plan for AFMS 2028

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Caral E. Spangler, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Financial Management and Comptroller, and Lt. Gen. Paul A. Chamberlain, Military Deputy to the ASA (FM&C), talk with Sahib Singh, Finance and Comptroller Profession Series host, about the Fiscal Year 2025 Campaign Plan for the Army's Financial Managment Strategy 2028 during a live stream host from the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., Oct. 24, 2024. The FC Profession Series is aimed at educating and informing the Army's nearly 16,000 FC professionals around the globe. (U.S. Army video by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)