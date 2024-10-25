Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bridging Operations during CSTX 24-02 at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2024

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 652nd Multi-role Bridge Company, based out of Hammond, Wisconsin, conduct bridging operations during the Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) 24-02, Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, on Aug. 13, 2024. (U.S. Army Video by Greg Mason, Multi-media Branch, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 12:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941607
    VIRIN: 240813-A-VQ984-1001
    Filename: DOD_110649509
    Length: 00:06:32
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bridging Operations during CSTX 24-02 at Fort McCoy, by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort McCoy
    bridging operations
    652nd Multi-role Bridge Company

