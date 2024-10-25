Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team McChord Airmen return from deployment

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    Families and friends greet Airmen returning from deployment at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Oct. 4, 2024. Over 150 Airmen with the 62d Airlift Wing and 627th Air Base Group were deployed to Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait for six months. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 13:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941605
    VIRIN: 241004-F-SK889-3001
    Filename: DOD_110649501
    Length: 00:03:03
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team McChord Airmen return from deployment, by A1C Megan Geiger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JBLM
    U.S. Air Force
    deployment
    627th ABG
    Team McChord
    62d AW

