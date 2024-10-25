Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bridging Operations on the Mississippi River

    LA CROSSE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2024

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 652nd Multi-role Bridge Company, based out of Hammond, Wisconsin, training on the Mississippi River with their newly acquired Bridge Erection Boats as part of the Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) 24-02, Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, on Aug. 7, 2024. (U.S. Army Video by Greg Mason, Multi-media Branch, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 11:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 941599
    VIRIN: 240807-A-VQ984-1001
    Filename: DOD_110649434
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: LA CROSSE, WISCONSIN, US

    TAGS

    Mississippi River
    Fort McCoy
    CSTX 24-02
    652nd Multi-role Bridge Company

