U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 652nd Multi-role Bridge Company, based out of Hammond, Wisconsin, training on the Mississippi River with their newly acquired Bridge Erection Boats as part of the Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) 24-02, Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, on Aug. 7, 2024. (U.S. Army Video by Greg Mason, Multi-media Branch, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2024 11:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|941599
|VIRIN:
|240807-A-VQ984-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110649434
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|LA CROSSE, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bridging Operations on the Mississippi River, by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
