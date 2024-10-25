Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen reunite with families

    ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2024

    Video by Michael Crane 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Airmen from the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, return home from an overseas deployment on Oct. 25, 2024, at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base. The Airmen were providing airlift support to U.S. Africa Command’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Michael Crane)

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 11:00
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US

