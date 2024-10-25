Alpha Battery 1/40th FA BN conducts Forge Exercise with Joint C-sUAS University

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Trainees from Alpha Battery, 1-40th Field Artillery Battalion completed missions with the Joint C-sUAS University as part of their culminating Forge field training exercise prior to graduating this week. This series of missions, held Oct. 16, 2024, involved the trainees moving to various hidden positions and trying to avoid being spotted by the enemy, to include drones being flown by Joint C-sUAS University pilots. The trainees were exposed to simulations of taking on enemy fire, drones finding and attacking their position and chemical gas intrusions on their positions.