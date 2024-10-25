Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alpha Battery 1/40th FA BN conducts Forge Exercise with Joint C-sUAS University

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2024

    Video by Angela Turner 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Trainees from Alpha Battery, 1-40th Field Artillery Battalion completed missions with the Joint C-sUAS University as part of their culminating Forge field training exercise prior to graduating this week. This series of missions, held Oct. 16, 2024, involved the trainees moving to various hidden positions and trying to avoid being spotted by the enemy, to include drones being flown by Joint C-sUAS University pilots. The trainees were exposed to simulations of taking on enemy fire, drones finding and attacking their position and chemical gas intrusions on their positions.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 11:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941585
    VIRIN: 241016-O-KP881-7982
    Filename: DOD_110649309
    Length: 00:04:48
    Location: OKLAHOMA, US

    This work, Alpha Battery 1/40th FA BN conducts Forge Exercise with Joint C-sUAS University, by Angela Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JCU
    434th Field Artillery Brigade, Fires Center of Excellence

