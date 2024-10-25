U.S. and multinational Soldiers study map reading as part of the 7th Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy's (NCOA) Basic Leader Course in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Oct. 18, 2024. The NCOA focuses on developing well-rounded, disciplined leaders who build cohesive teams across alliances, ensuring success in joint multinational operational environments. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Christian Carrillo)
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2024 10:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|941579
|VIRIN:
|241018-A-MC970-3623
|PIN:
|183623
|Filename:
|DOD_110649243
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NCOA Students Learn Map Reading, by SGT Christian Carrillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
