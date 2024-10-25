18th CSSB NCO Induction Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion recognizes new Noncommissioned Officers (NCOs) during their NCO Induction Ceremony at the Tower Barracks Theater, Oct. 24, 2024. Command Sgt. Maj. (CSM) Errol Brooks, the 36th Commandant of the 7th Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy, and CSM Donald Glover, the 16th Sustainment Brigade CSM, stood on the other side of the arch to congratulate these leaders on their achievement. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Thomas Dixon)