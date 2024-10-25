The 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion recognizes new Noncommissioned Officers (NCOs) during their NCO Induction Ceremony at the Tower Barracks Theater, Oct. 24, 2024. Command Sgt. Maj. (CSM) Errol Brooks, the 36th Commandant of the 7th Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy, and CSM Donald Glover, the 16th Sustainment Brigade CSM, stood on the other side of the arch to congratulate these leaders on their achievement. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Thomas Dixon)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2024 10:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|941572
|VIRIN:
|241024-A-EF519-7754
|Filename:
|DOD_110649176
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 18th CSSB NCO Induction Ceremony, by SPC Thomas Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
