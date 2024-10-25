Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18th CSSB NCO Induction Ceremony

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    10.24.2024

    Video by Spc. Thomas Dixon 

    7th Army Training Command

    The 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion recognizes new Noncommissioned Officers (NCOs) during their NCO Induction Ceremony at the Tower Barracks Theater, Oct. 24, 2024. Command Sgt. Maj. (CSM) Errol Brooks, the 36th Commandant of the 7th Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy, and CSM Donald Glover, the 16th Sustainment Brigade CSM, stood on the other side of the arch to congratulate these leaders on their achievement. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Thomas Dixon)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 10:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941572
    VIRIN: 241024-A-EF519-7754
    Filename: DOD_110649176
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th CSSB NCO Induction Ceremony, by SPC Thomas Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NCO Induction
    NCOA
    18th CSSB
    StrongerTogether
    TrainToWin

